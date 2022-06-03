Prairie View A&M’s Cooperative Extension Program is running a soil testing campaign for residents of Wharton County.
During the month of June, Wharton County residents may visit the Wharton County Extension Office, sign-up for the campaign, pick up a soil-testing kit, and receive further instructions for the event.
The campaign is free for the first 30 samples submitted (limited to one test per participant). A notification will be sent out when all 30 free testing slots are filled.
All submission forms and soil sample bags must be returned to the Wharton County Extension Office by 5 p.m. on June 30.
There will be a soil test analysis workshop following the campaign to discuss test results and recommendations for improving soil health.
The Wharton County Extension Office is at 315 E. Milam St., Wharton.
For more information, contact Braxton Mitchell at 979-532-3310 or bjmitchell@pvamu.edu.
