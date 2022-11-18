Rain or shine, the 42nd annual Christmas parade comes to downtown Wharton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with a ‘Santa’s Workshop’ theme, vendors, music and more.
This year, for the first time, the Wharton Community Choir will perform before the parade.
“We are excited about our 2022 parade marshal, Mozelle Stephens. The response from people has been phenomenal,” Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Executive Director Ronald Sanders said.
Pre-parade activities are planned with music and vendors setting up around 4 p.m. on Milam Street, beside the courthouse.
The Plaza Theatre will open its concessions to the public and Caney Creek Church will serve chili on the square.
The parade has 53 entries. It will start at Alabama Road and go west on Milam Street, turn left onto Fulton Street, turn right onto Burleson Street, then right onto Houston Street (passing in front of the Plaza Theatre), then left onto Milam again, then right onto Polk Street, and then right into Guffey Park.
The judging stand for the parade will be in front of the Plaza Theatre.
Festivities around the courthouse begin early and the parade will be on, rain or shine, so people are advised to dress accordingly.
