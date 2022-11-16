Even though the two options for an overpass on Highway 59 as it is expanded into Interstate 69 are less than a half a mile apart, opinions on where it should be located were miles apart Monday at the meeting of the Wharton County Commissioners Court.

After a long discussion with several people commenting, the commissioners opted to reject both options and sent the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) back to the drawing board. The options included placing the overpass at the entrance to the Wharton Regional Airport or to the southwest at CR 423.

