Big Brother will soon be watching everyone who enters and leaves Wharton now that the city council has approved the use of nine automated license plate reader cameras by the Wharton Police Department.

“This is probably one of the most important things I’ve ever brought to council in regards to a tool for law enforcement in our investigation and identification of offenders that pass through the City of Wharton,” Chief Terry Lynch told the council at Monday’s meeting. “It’s called the Flock Safety ALPR automated license plate reader. We will set those individual cameras up at designated points at all the entry points, and we will be able to identify every single license plate, every single vehicle, that enters the City of Wharton.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.