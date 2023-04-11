Big Brother will soon be watching everyone who enters and leaves Wharton now that the city council has approved the use of nine automated license plate reader cameras by the Wharton Police Department.
“This is probably one of the most important things I’ve ever brought to council in regards to a tool for law enforcement in our investigation and identification of offenders that pass through the City of Wharton,” Chief Terry Lynch told the council at Monday’s meeting. “It’s called the Flock Safety ALPR automated license plate reader. We will set those individual cameras up at designated points at all the entry points, and we will be able to identify every single license plate, every single vehicle, that enters the City of Wharton.”
Lynch said the cameras are in wide use across the country in more than 2,000 cities. He said they are in heavy use in the Houston metro area.
“It is very prevalent in the in the Houston area – Bellaire, Pearland, West University Place, Sugar Land, all the way up to Fulshear,” he said.
He explained how they work and their benefits to law enforcement.
“What these do is these are facing inward, and they capture license plates, vehicle characteristics as they enter the city limits of Wharton. And these are not going to be placed on the freeway, these are going to be placed at our city entries. What they’re finding is there is a rise in the identification of stolen vehicles that come through,” he said.
Lynch informed the council that the cameras are networked into a system with all the other ALPRs so that vehicles of interest can be tracked across jurisdictions. He said they are sophisticated enough to be able to track partial license numbers, temporary paper tags, vehicle descriptions, vehicle color, and such.
“These people that are coming in off the road, transient people that are coming through the City of Wharton that shoplift or commit some type of heinous crime, we’re looking,” he said. “We’ve got a fragment of a license plate, we’ve got a color of a vehicle, we’ve got a certain characteristic – it’s a Jeep with a rack on it – we can input those that information into that and we can be able to pick up on that particular vehicle within a designated time period.”
A councilmember noted that law enforcement agencies are using the cameras is to track incidents of human smuggling.
“And they and track these vehicles,” Lynch said. “So let’s just say that somebody else is checking. They have a vehicle on the hot list and it hits ours exiting FM 102 off of (Highway) 59 to go to Buc-ee’s. It will notify you right away; it will notify that agency where it’s at. And if we need to intercede then we move on that. So I just think that it opens up so many doors for us and it closes the doors on a bunch of criminal activity.”
The police chief said there are many security benefits to the cameras. He said they are used in economic development to provide security in commercial districts.
“HOAs (homeowners’ associations) buy them for their personal – they cannot divulge, we cannot divulge that information, but it’s just included in our whole equation,” he said.
He further noted that the cameras improve the reach of police around the city.
“I will tell you, when we talk about shortage of officers, when we talked about a force multiplier, these nine cameras that we have, set up with your approval, act is nine sets of additional eyes that operate 24/7 365 days a week. All the time,” he said.
As an additional bonus, Lynch said the system will not cost the city anything for at least the first two years.
“This is absolutely, for two years, absolutely zero cost to the City of Wharton. This $56,750 grant is paid 100% out of our (Operation) Lone Star grant that we are currently working through,” he said. “It (the grant) will expire at the end of August, however, the application window opens again in January for moving forward beyond that time period, which we intend to bring back to council to apply again.”
The city council unanimously and enthusiastically approved the grant and the program.
“So when we talk about Big Brother’s watching, this is this is some of the stuff, but when we talk about protecting our community, when we’re talking about the safety of our citizens, I think that we couldn’t ask for a better tool right now,” Lynch said.
