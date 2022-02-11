The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has the Developing The Leader Within You 10-week live virtual masterclass slated to start Feb. 21.
Objectives for the class include character building, creating positive change, attitude, and much more. The class is $350 and registration is online at https://brushfire.com/class/524664.
