ECPD chase, standoff ends in Louise

El Campo police, along with Wharton and Jackson County Sheriff deputies and Texas Rangers respond to the 12 mile chase that began as James Sparks fled from officers after calling for medical help. The chase ended in Louise where he was apprehended without injury to himself or anyone else.

 Photo by Gary Yackel

A 71-year-old El Campo man held officers at bay for two hours Thursday following a 12-mile chase that never exceeded posted speeds.

James Lloyd Sparks of 1010 Empire displayed a large knife as he sat in his tan GMC pickup for about two hours at the intersection of FM 1160 and U.S. 59 northbound near the stop sign at the exit. He then peaceably surrendered and was taken for a medical evaluation before being transported to the Wharton County Jail on an evading arrest with a vehicle charge.

