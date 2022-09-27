Receiving no public comment during two public hearings Monday morning, the Wharton County Commissioners Court unanimously adopted the tax rate and budget for next year.
The tax rate of $.39056 per $100 of property valuation is down 3.4 cents from the current rate but is sufficient to fund the $28.1 million budget for 2023.
Included in the budget are $3,500 raises for all county employees. In addition to other salary adjustments – primarily in the sheriff’s office – the county judge and four commissioners gave themselves an $11,000, or 14.4%, base pay increase.
“Our county will receive enough additional revenue from new property and strong sales tax receipts to provide all 236 county employees with a meaningful $3,500 cost of living pay increase,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said at Monday’s hearing. “The expected returns along with reallocating existing budgetary monies will generate needed funds to provide long awaited $2,500 adjustments to the base salaries of your sheriff’s patrol deputies. I believe there’s 18 of them; correctional officers 30; dispatchers eight; staff in smaller departments 11; and the department heads, which include elected officials, there’s 29.
“Aside from the intermittent COLA (cost of living allowance) throughout the years, the above base salaries have remained untouched for over a decade. Per the request of the court, there’s an additional $5,000 increase for the members, the five members of this court,” he said.
Spenrath explained that even though the tax rate is going down, not everyone will see a drop in their property taxes.
“So there’ll be no increase in overall existing property tax revenues,” Spenrath said. “The county will essentially collect the same revenues from existing property taxes that we did in 2022. I always tell homeowners or people I visit with your taxes may go up because your home was appraised higher. Maybe you did something at your home or your neighbor’s home sold for more. But the county overall is not taking in more taxes than they did the year before. So someone else’s taxes have gone down. And so that’s why the state has what’s called the no new revenue tax rate.”
Spenrath explained the impact the lower tax rate will have on the average homeowner.
“In fact, our county’s new levy lowers taxes on $100,000 home by approximately $34.23. So if you have a $300,000 home, it’s right at $100. Your taxes are being decreased,” he said.
Spenrath said the Wharton County Central Appraisal District certified the new taxable value of the county at $4.7 billion, which is an increase of $657.2 million over the last certification.
“That means the rate will decrease for next year by almost three and a half cents. It will decrease by $.03423,” he said. “New subdivisions, pipeline extensions, and solar farm developments have generated needed revenues to offset projected 2023 price increases in fuel.
“We’re projecting possibly up to $500,000 in fuel increases; employee health insurance, another $155,000; electricity we're projecting $125,000 added costs; indigent attorney fees an additional $100,000; and then a capital murder trial, $600,000. The proposed 2023 annual operating budget keeps our county debt free for a 10th consecutive year.”
In roll call votes, Spenrath and commissioners Richard Zahn, Bud Graves, and Doug Mathews all approved the tax rate and budget. Commissioner Steven Goetsch was absent, but previously indicated his support for both.
Among other actions taken by the commissioners on Monday, the court:
• Declared Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week in Wharton County;
• Declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month;
• Approved letting the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair use the courthouse lawn for the 14th annual event on Oct. 8 from 4-10 p.m.;
• Approved a memorandum of understanding to allow Wharton Enterprises to build a security fence on county-owned property on behalf of The Arc of Wharton to enclose an area with swing sets;
• Approved a preliminary plat for Brahma Bend Estate Phase No. 2 Subdivision;
• Accepted 300 tons of RAP (reclaimed asphalt pavement) from Quality Hot Mix to resurface a portion of CR 474; and
• Approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Precinct 2 constable.
