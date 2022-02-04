Boling Scout receives lifesaving, meritorious action award

Boling High School senior Jordan Todd was awarded the Medal of Merit by the Boy Scouts of America, Sam Houston Area Council, on Jan. 23.
Todd is an Eagle Scout with Wharton Troop 326.
On Aug. 20, 2021, Todd demonstrated bravery with some risk to himself by rescuing a victim of a UTV accident that had flipped on its side, trapping its occupant. Todd and a friend witnessed the accident. They lifted the UTV to free the driver and discovered the driver’s leg was severely injured with a deep, long gash exposing the bone. Todd treated the injury, with instruction from the driver who was also a flight nurse but was not able to provide his own assistance due to the injury. Todd packed the wound to stop the bleeding and stayed with the injured driver, monitoring his condition until emergency services arrived.
Emergency services personnel commented that Todd’s bandaging was so effective, they initially thought only stitches were necessary. However, the wound was severe and advanced medical treatment was necessary.
The Medal of Merit and Meritorious Action Awards are presented by the Boy Scouts of America when evidence shows that a significant or outstanding act of service of exceptional character was performed, putting into practice Scouting skills and/or ideals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.