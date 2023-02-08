Satterfield heads to death row

Robert Allen Satterfield

Convicted murderer Robert Allen Satterfield took what’s likely his last road trip Friday when he was transported to Huntsville to begin his stay at death row, one day after his trial ended in Wharton County’s 329th District Court.

Satterfield’s first few days were at the Byrd Unit in Huntsville, a temporary way station for processing entry paperwork before he began his stay on death row Tuesday.

