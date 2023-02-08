Satterfield heads to death row

Convicted murderer Robert Allen Satterfield took what’s likely his last road trip Friday when he was transported to Huntsville to begin his stay at death row, one day after his trial ended in Wharton County’s 329th District Court.
Satterfield’s first few days were at the Byrd Unit in Huntsville, a temporary way station for processing entry paperwork before he began his stay on death row Tuesday.
A Wharton County jury found Satterfield guilty of the June 10, 2018, slaying of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., who was one day shy of his fifth birthday when he was shot to death outside of Burr shortly after his parents RayShawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, all of Angleton, were killed. He then burned the bodies in a pit and buried them under about four feet of soil.
Death row
“The Polunsky Unit houses death row inmates separately in single-person cells, with each cell having a window. Death row inmates are also recreated individually,” Texas Department of Criminal Justice Spokesman Robert Hurst said Monday.
Inmates eat a standard prison diet and are allowed reading, writing and legal materials.
Satterfield joins 181 men already on death row, including former El Campo resident Demond Depree Bluntson, who has been held awaiting execution since May 10, 2016, for the June 19, 2012, murders of two small children (one his son) in Webb County following the slaying of their mother in El Campo.
Based on unit averages, Satterfield will stay on Death Row 11.22 years before his sentence is carried out. Before that can happen, however, automatic appeals will be conducted along with any other challenges Satterfield opts to offer the courts.
Wharton County stay
While held at the Wharton County Jail between April 23, 2019, and Friday, Feb. 3, Satterfield spent most of his time in a 24-man cell.
“I wouldn’t consider him a model inmate. We did have a few incidents where he physically fought other inmates,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, adding at those points he was briefly placed in isolation.
Satterield’s last disruption took place his final night in the Wharton County Jail, after the death sentence had been handed down.
“He purposely dropped three serving trays full of food to the floor, and threw a forth tray towards a correctional officer,” Srubar said.
The court hearings and trial put a strain on the sheriff’s department.
“Anytime court was in session, the WCSO provided a minimum of four deputies to the courtroom ... This wasn’t an easy task due to limited deputies. We were having to pull security detail from CID, patrol, civil and interdiction. I am very proud of the courtroom security detail and jail staff. They all did a great job,” Srubar said.
Past history
Now 41, Satterfield had brushes with the law noted on his adult record since 2003 when he was 22. He was first arrested April 21, 2003, by the Houston Police Department for the criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. Pleading guilty, he spent 45 days in jail, according to Department of Public Safety criminal records.
Satterfield was arrested again Dec. 24, 2003, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Department for misdemeanor theft. Again, pleading guilty, he spent 30 days behind jail bars.
HPD arrested him on March 30, 2005, for felony home burglary. He pleaded guilty and received a seven-month state jail sentence.
Slightly more than a year after the burglary, on April 30, 2006, HPD arrested him on evading arrest and family violence. This time the Satterfield’s guilty plea meant a 100-day sentence.
The charge was terroristic threat when HPD arrested Satterfield on Nov. 12, 2006. This time, his guilty plea meant 150 days in jail.
Handcuffs went around his writs again on Jan. 20, 2007, for a burglary of a building charge. Again pleading guilty, Satterfield was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.
Houston police were back in Satterfield’s life on May 25, 2008, this time arresting him for two counts of family violence and he was ultimately placed on eight years probation. By March 31, 2010, however, he was prison-bound for four years on the charges.
Satterfield was out again by June 2, 2012, when he was again arrested for family violence and evading arrest, this time by Richmond police in Fort Bend County. Again, Satterfield ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail.
The next criminal charge in Satterfield’s history came Christmas Day 2015 when Rockwall County filed an evading charge against him, an act which meant another 10 months behind bars ultimately.
Stafford police arrested Satterfield on June 6, 2017, for vehicle theft. Once more, he pleaded guilty and received a 10-month state jail sentence.
From there, Satterfield was able to avoid conviction and/or major issues until June 2018 when he was taken into custody on a narcotics charge in Fort Bend County before authorities learned of the murders.
Wharton County and death row
Two Wharton County residents have been executed in the last 25 years.
James Garrett Freeman of East Bernard was executed on Jan. 27, 2016, for the March 17, 2007, killing of Game Warden Justin Hurst following a chase that ended near the Lissie cemetery. Freeman fired an estimated 30 rounds at law enforcement officers before being injured.
In the execution chamber, Freeman opted not to make a last statement.
Samuel Bustmante of El Campo was executed April 27, 2010, for the Jan. 18, 1998, stabbing death of a man in Rosenberg, a crime involving three co-defendants.
“Bustamante gave a 27-year-old Hispanic male a ride. Then he stabbed him 10 times with a knife,” according to death row records.
Already on death row, Bustamante pleaded guilty April 20, 2001, in Wharton County’s 329th District Court to the Feb. 13, 1998, murder of a 60-year-old homeless man under the Ricebelt Bridge. Lloyd Harold Turner was stabbed multiple times and then hit with a baseball bat in a crime authorities were told was to “work out some aggravation.” Nothing was taken from Turner’s camp site.
Bustmante’s brother Bill pleaded guilty to participating in the crime and received a 40-year prison sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.