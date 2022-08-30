Competency trial starts for Satterfield

Robert Allen Satterfield

The competency trial of alleged killer Robert Allen Satterfield got under way Tuesday, one day after prospective jurors gathered in the 329th District Court.

With 350 summons issued, the court was expecting about 80 to appear Monday as the defense team argued that Wharton County residents would be incapable of providing their client with a fair trial.

