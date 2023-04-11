The City of El Campo might be a model for Texas producers in the Right-to-Farm debate occurring in Austin. Two bills backed by the Texas Farm Bureau in front of legislators now mirror the city’s agricultural ordinances.
Texas House Bill 1750, introduced by Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne, protects a Right to Farm for Texans in municipal areas by amending the agricultural code to prevent a city from imposing regulations on agricultural land without demonstrating that less restrictive means will not work and they’re needed to protect people in the vicinity of the operation.
Furthermore, HB 1750 allows a city to regulate things like maximum vegetation height to 12 inches provided the plants are no more than 10 feet from a property boundary adjacent to public streets or other inhabited property. Also, cities are allowed to regulate if there is an imminent danger of flooding, infestation of vermin, physical injury or if a traffic hazard is created, among other rules.
Texas House Bill 2308, introduced by Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, provides producers with a way to receive court costs and damages from nuisance claims against their operations.
HB 1750 and HB 2308 were approved by a voice vote on Monday, however a third reading is necessary for finally passing the bills and sending them to the governor which has yet to occur as of press time.
As it stands, the City of El Campo’s ordinances allow for hay cultivation within city limits provided the plants are less than 24 inches tall and that cultivated land is no closer than 15 feet from adjacent property. However, the city defers that regulation to Wharton County.
“The city charter does note that hay growing operations must be registered with the city inspection department, but we actually defer to the county’s ag-exemption process to determine if a lot is agricultural in nature. The city does not regulate any agriculture operations and would not enforce any grass-related ordinances in cases where a property has been designated by the county as ag-exempt,” El Campo City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said.
The Texas Senate passed its version of the bills, SB 1421 introduced by Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock et al, by a 31-0 vote on April 3 providing the same provisions as HB 175, allowing agricultural producers to collect court costs and attorney’s fees for defense against nuisance claims against producers as in the HB 2308 provisions.
The Senate heard testimony from Texas Farm Bureau about the importance of protecting Texas agricultural producers.
“An Ellis County Farm Bureau board member is currently in court protesting citations from the City of Ennis for tall grass. No grass is allowed to be over 12 inches without any exceptions for agricultural use. So, they found him in violation on his hay field and his cattle pasture,” Texas Farm Bureau District 4 State Director John Paul Dineen said in his testimony.
“I have also received complaints about leaving round hay bales in the field until we needed them for feed because adjacent landowners did not like how they ‘looked’,” he added.
