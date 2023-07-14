Kitzman At Town Hall

Stan Kitzman (left) addressed Wharton County residents at his first town hall in the county on Wednesday.

 Photo by William Hedstrom

Drawing a crowd that filled most of the seats in the El Campo Civic Center’s Duson Room, District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman met with residents Wednesday to discuss his first term, legislative accomplishments and shortfalls of the 88th State Legislature, tax reduction and the impeachment of Ken Paxton.

Around 50 Wharton County residents showed up for the freshman legislator’s first town hall in Wharton County. Kitzman, R-Pattison, finished his first session in Austin after unseating long-time representative Phil Stephenson after District 85 was redrawn to include Colorado, Fayette, Austin and Waller counties on top of the traditional Wharton and part of Fort Bend counties and excluding half of Jackson County.

