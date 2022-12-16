An auditor for the Wharton Independent School District admonished the board of trustees for illegally adopting a deficit budget during his annual financial report to the district last month.
Houston-based CPA Harry Afadapa presented his audit of the school district’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at the Nov. 17 board meeting. He reamed the board for adopting a budget where expenditures exceed the budget by $167,163.
“By law ... you have to have a balanced budget every year,” Afadapa said. “A balanced budget every year, meaning all your line items have to be balanced. We have a problem here. We’ve got a couple of items that, if you look at that last column where it says the variances, if you go through there, all those are negative. That tells me that we did a budget, but we exceeded our budget. That’s what that says. We did a budget, yes, which you are required to do a budget, but you’ve exceeded that.”
He said the district should have moved money from the fund balance to cover the deficit in the budget.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin said the board adopted a deficit budget because the “board loves to see their fund balance healthy.”
“They adopted a deficit budget. What you would have liked to have seen us do is move money from the fund balance to cover this deficit. Okay, but I work for a board that loves to see their fund balance healthy. And so I made the decision not to bring it back to them, because they’d already adopted this deficit budget. We told them they were gonna adopt a $1.2 million deficit budget. So this deficit budget is actually less than what we told them.”
“Why did you guys adopt a deficit budget?” Afadapa asked.
“You’re going to have to ask the CFO there, but that’s not the conversation,” O’Guin answered.
“I need to see where you are coming from, because at the end of the day, there’s no need to adapt a deficit budget,” Afadapa said.
“So we can always move money from the fund balance,” O’Guin said. “The board last year chose not to do that when they adapted the budget.”
Afadapa urged the board to do an amendment to balance the budget.
“I don’t want to give TEA (Texas Education Agency) a chance to write you guys on this issue,” he said. “Because I know it’s wrong. I know that ... you cannot issue a financial with a deficit budget. It’s a no-no, it’s a forgotten rule. … You cannot do that. ... If you adopt a deficit budget during the course of the year, please make an amendment to correct it.”
Afadapa was upset about several things, including a change in reporting software by the district and the late arrival of the financials for him to audit. He noted that the district sold some vehicles at auction last year but improperly recorded the sale, which threw his numbers off.
One of Afadapa’s major concerns was the fact that the district’s liabilities (debts) were greater than its assets by $17,254,112. Most of the difference comes from the district spending bond money approved by voters in 2020 for various projects, including construction of the ag barn, and the reconstruction of Wharton Junior High School.
“The District’s net position reflects a negative investment in capital assets when considered in relation to the debt obligation used to acquire those assets that is still outstanding,” Afadapa wrote in his report. “The District uses capital assets to provide services to students; consequently, these assets are not available for future spending.”
Afadapa said he sent each board member a private letter regarding the audit, but said because the district was so late providing information to him that the letters may no longer be private.
“I need to inform the board because, for this point going forward, this letter is no longer a private letter,” he said. “TEA can require a copy of this letter. The federal government has passed a law that they can require this letter. You are not required to give it to them up front, but they can request for it, because it’s going to show the pattern in the timeliness of our audits. That’s why I need to make sure that this issue is even addressed.”
Afadapa said accounting rules have changed and the district must adjust to them.
“The rules are changed, we have to be skeptical, proving to me that what you told me is right. So, these are the new rules that have changed. Our report, we have to be certain, it ... is a risk-based audit now. ... I will have to assess my risks of issuing you guys report that risk-level has gone very, very high,” he said.
Afadapa told the board that the district has $8.9 million in its unrestricted fund balance.
“I just want to ensure more understanding that, yes, that’s our unassigned fund balance. The total fund balance is still $13 million,” O’Guin interjected.
“The total forbearance for the general fund is $12.8 million. Of that $12.8, $8.9 is unassigned. That’s what you guys can use as you guys see fit,” Afadapa said.
He said the fund balance was down $877,000 from the previous year because, “you guys spent $1.1 million in capital outlay. That is a huge amount to come under your general fund. … That $1.1 (million) is huge when it comes to your capital outlay.”
“You say $1.1 (million) is huge, but what you’re not saying is this – the projects that they wanted to build are the cosmetology department the special education building,” O’Guin said. “Those are your projects, those are the things that you guys approved for us to pay to be built. Okay, that’s where the $1.1 (million) is.”
Afadapa highlighted numerous other part of the audit and noted that the district is operating in the black. After he answered questions from the board, the board voted unanimously to accept the audit.
