City won’t waive fees for water, sewer taps

Burnell Neal asks the Wharton City Council to waive fees to add water and sewer taps to his home on Columbine Street.

 Joe Southern

Although Burnell Neal has owned and lived in his house at 1511 Columbine St. since about 2017, he has never had water and sewer taps.

His water and sewer are connected to a neighboring property, connected long ago when three properties were joined as one. He now wants to have his own tap and meter and on Monday asked the city council to waive the $1,380 fee to do it. The council refused to make a motion on his request, meaning he will have to pay the fee.

