City won’t waive fees for water, sewer taps

Although Burnell Neal has owned and lived in his house at 1511 Columbine St. since about 2017, he has never had water and sewer taps.
His water and sewer are connected to a neighboring property, connected long ago when three properties were joined as one. He now wants to have his own tap and meter and on Monday asked the city council to waive the $1,380 fee to do it. The council refused to make a motion on his request, meaning he will have to pay the fee.
“They told me it was $1,380 but I know the lines have been there probably before (public works director) Anthony (Arcidiacono) probably was even born. So it’s not on him,” Neal said. “Don’t get me wrong. But I feel that the city put all those lines there probably 40 years ago. I shouldn’t be made to pay for something that they did, to put back right, because the only reason why they probably did it was convenience and a cheap way of (doing the work).”
Arcidiacono clarified the existing situation for council.
I think at one time those three properties were all the same owner, right? They re-platted it and Mr. Neal owns 1511. But all the utilities go through 1517 currently, so they just ran lines down there,” Arcidiacono said. “There’s a service line that goes all the way across the property to Mr. Neal’s property.”
Neal said the city would make it’s money back in a year from the water and sewer fees he pays.
Arcidiacono explained to the council that the taps would have to be treated as a new property and the city does not provide free taps.
“To put water at 1511 we’re gonna have to re-tap it and put the meter in because we can’t obviously have someone’s meter and service line in someone else’s property. So when I gave Mr. Neal the quote, that’s the standard quote for any water sewer tap, and that literally covers our costs. We don’t make any money off of that, it covers our materials to literally do the work, tap saddles, cut offs, that’d be just like a new piece of property like we went and hooked up somewhere else in town, right,” he said.
“But it’s not a new line it’s the existing line that the city evidently got permits for in the water and sewer. So they knew about it,” countered Neal.
He suggested that he might be better off just leaving things the way they are.
City Manager Joseph Pace said Neal can’t do that because he must have his own taps.
“That’s state law. It’s not our law, it’s state law that you have to have a meter per property. That’s state law, it’s not us. It’s not our decision,” he said.
Arcidiacono said the city could do the work if there was a failure with the lines, but there isn’t.
“If there was an existing line on that property and it wasn’t functionable it is our responsibility to get that in operation for you. But since there’s not an existing water or sewer tap on that property we treat it like a new construction just like anywhere else,” he said.
To end the discussion, Mayor Tim Barker called three times for a motion. Hearing none, the item died and the council went on to other business.
