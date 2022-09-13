Water from the Colorado river isn’t available for the second growing season in 2022 and it might not be available in 2023 either.

The Lower Colorado River Authority dispenses water for use in agriculture from North Texas lakes Travis and Buchanan, however, if the water level drops too low, that tap is closed off.

