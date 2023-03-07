Illegal use of vape pens on the rise locally

El Campo Police Department Evidence Tech Elizabeth Schaer examines one of many vape pens taken into evidence following an arrest for drug possession charges.

 Photo Courtesy El Campo PD

Using an electronic cigarette, or vape pen, loaded with the liquid equivalent of a marijuana joint, is just as illegal as the real thing.

In Wharton County, if a law enforcement officer’s field test comes up positive, handcuffs are in the person’s future.

