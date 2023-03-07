Illegal use of vape pens on the rise locally

Using an electronic cigarette, or vape pen, loaded with the liquid equivalent of a marijuana joint, is just as illegal as the real thing.
In Wharton County, if a law enforcement officer’s field test comes up positive, handcuffs are in the person’s future.
The charge won’t be possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail, when under two ounces (the equivalent of several hand-rolled cigarettes or joints). Instead, the concentration of THC in a liquid-filled vial, or the more concentrated wax drum, makes the charge possession of a controlled substance, a felony starting at up to two years in state jail and moving up in penalty depending on how many cartridges are found.
If that same THC-loaded vape pens is found on a school campus, in a public park, swimming pool, daycare or within 1,000 feet of any of those locations, the charge elevates to possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, punishable by two to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Some people recently arrested in the area, however, are claiming they actually had pens loaded with CBD, the legal nerve-calming liquid derived from hemp, purchased at a smoke shop rather than THC, the psychoactive or high-producing element in hemp.
The problem with that claim, El Campo Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Mican said, is that undercover buyers walking into smoke shops throughout the area have never been able to “accidentally” buy a THC-positive product. When they ask for assorted CBD cartridges, they get cartridges that show negative when field tested for marijuana.
Undercover buys have been made at a lot of the area shops, she said, yet added the oops-that’s-supposed-to-be-CBD claim is a common one.
Officers use the same marijuana detecting field test kit for vapes and any other suspected product.
“We don’t measure content ... CBD and THC are supposed to be two different things,” Mican said, but added it’s a complicated issue.
Delta-8 products, derived from hemp and then concentrated, are a newer vape option, are currently legal, but Delta-8 cannabis oil is not, an issue of concentration.
Officers are going to make arrests if the field test shows THC, Mican said, and will continue to do so until instructed otherwise by state law updates or prosecutors.
“With regards to PCP and vape pens, it all depends on the situation and other factors such as other charges pending so we have been handling these on a case-by-case basis. We have not given local law enforcement any hard-set rules to follow,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said. “Generally, law enforcement makes the decision whether to arrest or not at the scene and if an arrest is made, our office reviews and makes a decision on how to proceed. Legislation does need to clear up some current ambiguities in the law.”
The lines are clear for officers.
“We will make arrests until told otherwise,” Mican said, adding the numbers of vape pens testing positive for THC is growing.
Other potential charges are possible if a person knowingly provides a THC vape pen to a minor. Children are getting their hands on them.
“We haven’t seen them in schools lower than middle school. We’re hoping it doesn’t go that far (onto elementary campuses),” Mican said, but added the greater freedoms given to pre-teen and teenage children also give them greater opportunities to obtain items they should not have.
Smart Moves, the new version of DARE, works to spread the don’t use drugs message in elementary schools.
The Food and Drug Administration has issued concerns about the safety of Delta-8 products, adding, “unsubstantiated therapeutic claims is not only a violation of federal law, but also can put consumers at risk.”
Until state laws are adapted, however, the issue of what is legal may remain up for debate.
Best advice, Mican said, is to just say no.
