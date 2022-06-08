The City of Wharton will host a public engagement meeting regarding the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers’ Flood Reduction Project – Levee – Lower Colorado River Phase 1 Construction for the City of Wharton.
The mayor, city council, city staff and representatives from the Corps of Engineers will conduct the informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, at the Wharton City Hall, 120 E. Caney St.
The public engagement meeting will feature information from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and city staff regarding the project. The regular city council meeting will follow beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, call City Secretary Paula Favors at 979-532-2491. Ext. 225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.