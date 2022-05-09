Incumbents unseated in local elections

Wharton City Councilmember Alice Heard-Roberts lost her re-election bid to Larry Pittman 367-325 in Saturday’s city council election.
The election for two open seats on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees were won by Ann Witt in Position 3 and Doris Houseworth Teague in Position 4.
There were two positions open on the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees with Priscilla Metcalf beating Judd Perry 2,005-1,1001 for the open Position 1 seat, and Bret Macha unseating incumbent Jack Moses in a three-way race for Position 9. The college district is in Wharton and Fort Bend counties. Macha had a total of 1,656 votes to 696 for Moses, and 679 for Ed Cavey. Each total is unofficial until canvassed.
In a Facebook posting over the weekend, Pittman thanked voters and congratulated Heard-Roberts for running a good race.
“I also wanted to thank all of those who took the time to do their civic duty and vote, those who encouraged me to push forward on this journey, and especially to those who directly helped me with my campaign,” he said. “I would also like to thank my opponent, Mrs. Alice Heard-Roberts. She ran a highly respectable, honest campaign. There was no ‘mudslinging,’ there was no name calling, there was none of the nonsense seen all too often in political races. Just a very honest and respectable political campaign.”
In a letter to the editor, Moses offered his thanks to the voters.
“I truly want to thank the citizens of Wharton County for letting me serve on the Board of Trustees for Wharton County Junior College for 27 years. I am truly grateful. It was a pleasure and an honor,” he wrote.
The following are unofficial vote totals for contested races:
Wharton City Council
Councilmember At Large Place 6:
Larry Pittman: 367
Alice Heard-Roberts: 325
Wharton ISD
Position 3:
Ann Witt: 361
Christene R. Garza: 247
Steven Roberts: 207
Jim Smith: 178
Position 4:
Doris Houseworth Teague: 508
Ressa Zambrano: 442
Wharton County Junior College
Position 1:
Priscilla Metcalf: 1,599 (Wharton County), 2,005 (total)
Judd Perry: 738, (Wharton County), 1,101 (total)
Position 9:
Bret Macha: 1,245, (Wharton County), 1,656 (total)
Jack Moses: 574, (Wharton County), 696 (total)
Ed Cavey: 422, (Wharton County), 679 (total)
Proposed constitutional amendments
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
For: 2,396
Against: 294
Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
For: 2,336
Against: 390
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.