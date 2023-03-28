Former El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill will return to the job briefly as the city seeks a replacement for the Chief Gary Williamson whose last day is Friday, April 7.
A 6-0 council vote with Mayor Chris Barbee not present named Stanphill an interim civilian administrator Monday night. Barbee is recovering from a surgery and was unable to make the meeting.
The city hopes to have a new chief by summer at the latest, according to City Manager Courtney Sladek, who added the job has been posted.
The decision goes against El Campo PD tradition of simply placing the assistant chief in the interim role and then promoting them to the top position.
The decision is not meant to cast any negative light on ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican, according to Sladek.
“I encourage her to apply. We will be looking at all applications (submitted from those in the department and from other departments) ... she absolutely will be given full consideration ... she’s held every post in the department.”
Williamson recommended Mican as his replacement when interviewed by the Leader-News Friday. “Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican would be very capable of doing the job. She is local and has risen through the ranks of ECPD. Jennifer has worked in every division of the department. She holds a Master’s degree and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy,” he said.
Council opted for the interim because of Mican’s limited time in grade, according to District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris.
“Every other assistant chief had been on the job for years. Look at how long this one has been assistant chief. She has only been assistant chief a year,” Harris said.
“Who better to fill an interim role as police chief, or in this case civilian administrator, than Terry Stanphill, a well-respected former El Campo Police Department chief?” Barbee said Tuesday.
“It was the city manager’s decision to go this route and I fully support it ... By appointing Stanphill to serve this interim position while the city goes through the process of interviewing and hiring the very best candidate assures that no one has either an advantage, or a disadvantage, during this process,” he added, “I appreciate Chief Stanphill’s willingness to once again serve this city when asked to do so.”
Formed in 1946, El Campo PD has promoted all its chiefs from within its own ranks since the first, Walter Broadus, retired after serving 33 years. Williamson is the department’s sixth chief.
Stanphill retired in November 2020 after 10 years as chief.
“He’s only been out two years. He knows the staff. He knows the city. It allows for a seamless transition,” Sladek said.
The city will pay Stanphill $57.71 per hour for his services. He will start this week working in tandem with Williamson, and take full control on Saturday, April 8, and stay on until the next chief is in place.
