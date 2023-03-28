Former El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill will return to the job briefly as the city seeks a replacement for the Chief Gary Williamson whose last day is Friday, April 7.

A 6-0 council vote with Mayor Chris Barbee not present named Stanphill an interim civilian administrator Monday night. Barbee is recovering from a surgery and was unable to make the meeting.

