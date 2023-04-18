Got a note from your doctor?
What if the doctor won’t write you a note?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Got a note from your doctor?
What if the doctor won’t write you a note?
The Wharton County Commissioners Court on April 11 adopted a change to the personnel policy that will give employees as much as 12 weeks of accrued sick leave time for “maternity leave or bonding time under the Federal Medical Leave Act.”
County Judge Phillip Spenrath said the county’s policy to grant the leave requires a note from a doctor.
“The county has been having issues with local doctor’s offices,” Spenrath said. “So the bottom line is, if someone is trying to take time off to be with their spouse during the early weeks, they have to provide documentation to us. That’s the requirement. And so they go to the doctor and they say, ‘Hey, doctor, we need a note saying I’m staying home with the family.’ And some of the local doctors are saying, ‘I’m not writing you that note because I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”
The change in the policy allows for a doctor to write a note stating the date of the birth of the child for documentation.
“So that’s what the note says. The doctor doesn’t say. ‘Please let Phillip stay home.’ It just says this is when the child was born,” Spenrath said.
He said the policy brings the county into compliance with federal law. The commissioners approved the policy change unanimously.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.