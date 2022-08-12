Although the Wharton City Council is lowering the tax rate for 2022-2023, some people will notice a higher tax bill because of rising property assessments while other see a drop.
Everyone, however, will see an increase in their water, sewer, and trash bills.
The Wharton City Council held a budget workshop Tuesday at which it reviewed a proposed $21,753,502 budget and set a tax rate of $.41761 per $100 of valuation, which is down from $.419 this year. A public hearing on the budget will be scheduled in the next few weeks.
“It is at this point a balanced budget,” Finance Director Joan Andel said as she began the budget presentation.
During the workshop the council agreed to a 10% increase in the water and sewer rates and a 5% increase in garbage rates.
“The average right now is $88.32 per customer. If I increase it 8% it’s going to go up $7.07 per month or it would go to $95,” Andel said while discussing the water and sewer rates.
She presented the council with the option of an 8% or 10% increase and the council opted for the higher one due to work that needs to be done on the aging sewer lines. The 10% rate will increase the average bill by $8.83 per month or $105.98 per year. Garbage rates will increase $1.25 per month or $15 per year.
In presenting the budget, Andel said the certified value of property in Wharton is $553,685,304, which increases the taxable value by $2,960,370. The general fund will increase from $6,868,861 to $7,740,428. The increase of $871,567 comes from a variety of revenue sources including $252,254 in ad valorem taxes, $250,000 in licenses and permits, $107,389 in sales tax, and others. Most of the increases in general fund expenses are from the addition of several full-time employees.
“A 3% salary increase has been added for every employee,” Andel said. “Health insurance has been increased due to the rate that we have received from TML (Texas Municipal League). Fuel has been increased where we are with what we’re experiencing now.”
In requested funds, the council will give $7,000 to The Crisis Center, $5,000 to Friends of Wharton Animal Control, and $3,000 to SPOT. The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will get $52,000 with the stipulation that up to $8,000 be used to fund community events. The city will not fund events this year, leaving that to the chamber.
