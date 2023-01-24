Concern about the health of Ryan Allen Satterfield’s lead defense counsel, Brian Lacour, resulted in Wharton EMS dispatching an ambulance to the Wharton County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp called for a 15-minute recess at 2:45 p.m. After the jury left the room, many others in the courtroom did as well, including Lacour.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.