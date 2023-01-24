Concern about the health of Ryan Allen Satterfield’s lead defense counsel, Brian Lacour, resulted in Wharton EMS dispatching an ambulance to the Wharton County Courthouse Monday afternoon.
329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp called for a 15-minute recess at 2:45 p.m. After the jury left the room, many others in the courtroom did as well, including Lacour.
Soon word got out that Lacour started experiencing weakness outside the courtroom and he reported feeling clammy.
EMS personnel did an EKG and recommended transporting Lacour to OakBend Hospital in Richmond.
At about 3:15 p.m. the judge adjourned court for the day, and asked attorneys to figure out how to proceed with the murder trial Tuesday morning if Lacour was not able to return. Lacour did not return, but the trial resumed without him.
Tuesday morning defense co-counsel Scott Pawgen reported that Lacour had been released from the hospital but was told to rest for a couple of days and to see a cardiologist. Pawgen said Lacour has an appointment Wednesday.
There was discussion about whether the trial should continue since Satterfield invoked his right to have the first chair (lead) attorney present.
Clapp asked both the defense and the prosecution if they were ready to go without Lacour present. Both said they were ready.
The prosecution has been presenting their case this week without one of their assistant district attorneys, Lance Long. Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said he might return by the end of the week. Allison also told the judge the pain in her right wrist that she injured during the MLK weekend has gotten worse, and that she was seeing a doctor Tuesday afternoon, leaving just Assistant DA Natalie Tice. Allison did ask another assistant DA, Mark Racer, to sit with Tice.
Clapp, based largely on the readiness of both sides to continue and the fact the prosecution only had two witnesses left to call and anticipated resting by the end of the day, ruled the trial would continue, but left it up to the defense, based on Lacour’s condition, to determine when it would be ready to go.
The judge pointed out that witnesses are busy and delays could affect their schedules.
