Ressa Zambrano: WISD School Board Position 5

Name: Ressa Zambrano
Office seeking: WISD School Board Position 5
Age: 28
Address: 219 Pecan St., Glen Flora
Contact information: rzambrano@bgcgh.org
Occupation: Director of Wharton Boys & Girls Club
Family: Husband Jacob Bartley
What qualifications do you have for the position you are seeking?
I have always been passionate about Wharton ISD as well as serving our youth and community. I have been actively working with our young people and their families for the past 11 years in many different settings throughout Wharton County. I am a 2013 Wharton High School graduate, I currently serve as Club Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Wharton, I am an active board member for MEHOP, and a Rotary member for the City of Wharton. I am confident that my experiences working in our community have given me the tools to make a big change throughout our school system. When you come out to vote I hope you consider me. It’s time to stop standing on the sidelines and make a positive difference.
Make the right choice, I’ll be your voice!
What are your top three priorities or concerns for this position?
I will make decisions best fit for our students and teachers, we as board members should be on the same page and work together since we are the voices for WISD. I am committed to helping to create excellent educational opportunities for all students and bring my passion, experience, and commitment.
I will make sure that I am actively involved and understand the needs and wants of our school district. I am not afraid to speak up on the discipline and educational needs of our students and teachers.
Finally, I am passionate about student well-being, and I will prioritize programs that address mental health, and provide opportunities for a well- rounded education that addresses students’ social and emotional needs is essential for their overall success. We as leaders need to understand the challenges of our students and teachers needs. We should not be afraid of change that will support our district.
