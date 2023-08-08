Wharton City Council convened a special meeting Monday evening to vote on the ratification of emergency work done on a city water well at the end of July.
Wharton Finance Director Joan Andel sent a memorandum to mayor Tim Barker and members of city council alerting officials that a water well at the Valhalla Site was checked in July and registered nearly 485,000 fewer gallons pumped than expected.
