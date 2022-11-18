Two Las Vegas men face human smuggling and drug charges after Wharton County Sheriff deputies stopped their vehicle for traffic violations Nov. 10.

One of the men facing charges claimed he didn’t notice the two dirt-covered men riding in the back seat of their Buick sedan while the other opted to flee, ultimately being tracked down by a state highway patrol helicopter.

