Wharton County Youth Fair goers are in for a huge variety of delicious food and drink at the upcoming fair April 22-30, 2022.
There will be many vendors from the past, but new folks will be offering goodies as well.
Food vendors will be displaying their culinary skills from all kinds of ethnicities.
Robert Rameriz has been interested in making barbecue since he was a child. He owns Backyard BBQ and Catering. He wants to create that “wow” factor in every single plate. His specialties include brisket and El Jefe, family favorites.
Gloria Long is the chef for Long’s Mobile Café. Her cooking won first place at Austin County Fair’s vendor cook-off, and Best Soul Food in Fayette County. Her dishes include Boudin, Cajun fried catfish, dirty rice with etouffee, Angus beef hamburgers, fries, Cajun fried shrimp, crawfish pie, ice cream, slush, fried okra, fried mushrooms, chicken strips, fried green tomatoes, and pickles. She also produces a variety of sweets, and is known for her gourmet caramel apples, cookie sandwiches, and her cookie sandwich in a jar. For the WCYF, she will be serving sliced or to-go gourmet caramel apples and cookie sandwiches.
Helen Hlavaty is in charge of the beer garden and says her area has a lot to offer. It is located in the old gym, also known as the community center and the beer garden. They will provide a variety of drinks for grownups, as well as dancing and games for youngsters. Because it is air conditioned, it will be the coolest place to be.
Another happening at the Wharton County Youth Fair’s Wine Down, an event that has been more than two years in making. It will only be open two days – Wednesday, April 27, from 5-11 p.m. and Thursday, April 28, from 5-11 p.m. Although some of their wines come from out of state, some has been locally produced. Beneath the Oaks Winery (located in Midfield) has quickly gained popularity in the eyes of wine drinkers seeking wine made specifically in Texas.
Patrons can pay to taste, pay by the glass, and even buy the bottle. Admission to the Wine Down is free after paying general admission at the main gate. Patrons must be 21 and up to enter. Rhea Prasek is in charge of the venue.
