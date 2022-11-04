Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8

Gary Borders

Early voting for the general election ended on Friday, Nov. 4, with the closely watched governor’s race pitting incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott against challenger Beto O’ Rourke headlining the ballot.

A number of other statewide races are on the ballot, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner and comptroller.

