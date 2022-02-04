A car collided with a gravel truck 18-wheeler in front of Destination Ford in East Bernard Thursday, sending the driver to a Houston hospital in critical condition.
According to Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable John Szymanski, the driver out of the passenger vehicle had to be extricated by East Bernard VFD.
“It was a lengthy extrication and they were assisted by East Bernard EMS,” he said on a Facebook post. “PHI Air Medical Helicopter transported the patient to Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. The patient was in critical condition.”
The cause of accident was unreported at press time and is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety with the assistance of Szymanski’s office and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
