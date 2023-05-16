WCSO Gets Three-for-one With Traffic Stop
Three people face charges after deputies stopped a vehicle on Wharton’s Richmond Road around 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Three people face charges after deputies stopped a vehicle on Wharton's Richmond Road around 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Turned out, the driver and both passengers had outstanding warrants. Two small bags of synthetic marijuana were found inside the vehicle as well.
Driver 45-year-old Chad Wade Barnard of 1821 Red River, Apt 2304, in Wharton was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance along with El Campo PD misdemeanor warrants.
Passenger Randa Yuen Sollock, 44, of the same address as Barnard was turned over to El Campo PD on misdemeanor charges while passenger Allen Ray Clay, 44, of 916 Carolyn in Wharton was arrested on a WCSO warrant for assault with injury.
Barnard and Clay were transported to the Wharton County Jail. Barnard posted a $500 bond and was released Monday, May 15.
WCSO On Hunt For Stolen Car Driver
Deputies recovered a pickup stolen in Brazoria County shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 after trying to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.
The driver, however, was able to escape into the mud near the Colorado River.
The white Ford F-150 was spotted with a license plate belonging to another vehicle on U.S. 59 near FM 961 in Wharton. The deputy initiated the stop, but instead the driver fled, leaving the highway and taking FM 961 toward Crescent.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver accelerated and a pursuit ensued,” WCSO Capt. B.J. Novak told the Leader-News.
The driver came to the FM 961 / FM 960 intersection at the county fairgrounds and turned towards Glen Flora. The chase continued north of Glen Flora moving toward Egypt on FM 102 before the unknown driver turned left onto Hudgins Lane, driving through a steel pipe gate.
“The driver rammed several more gates before becoming disabled due to wet/muddy conditions near the Colorado River,” Novak said, adding the driver then fled on foot but could not be located.
Second Fleeing Man Doesn’t Make It Far
Deputies were in the Hungerford area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14 when they spotted a traffic violation near the intersection of FM 1161 and CR 218 and made a traffic stop.
“The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Marphillip Deadriane White of 2315 Foundry in Katy, exited the vehicle and began questioning the deputy as to why he stopped him. He then made a stretching motion and fled on foot towards Straightway Training Center,” Novak said.
The deputy pursued, and saw White go inside the building.
“The deputy returned to the vehicle due to the fact that there was a female passenger and small child still inside,” Novak said.
Additional deputies arrived to hunt for the suspect who was soon located and arrested.
Several empty THC containers and the remains of marijuana cigarettes were found inside the vehicle and marijuana was found on White’s person.
He was arrested for tampering with evidence, evading arrest and possession of marijuana along with several Wharton PD misdemeanor warrants.
White was transported to the Wharton County Jail. Processed, he posted $17,500 in bonds and was released the next night.
