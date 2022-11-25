The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will hold a public meeting for the draft Implementation Plan (I-Plan) for two Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for indicator bacteria in the Caney Creek watershed of the Brazos-Colorado Coastal Basin, within Brazoria, Matagorda, and Wharton counties.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the draft I-Plan for two assessment units: Caney Creek Tidal and Linnville Bayou.
The meeting will be held at Caney Creek Municipal Utility District, 405 County Road 298, Sargent, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
During the meeting, people will have the opportunity to present oral statements. An agency staff member will give a brief presentation at the start of the meeting and will be available to answer questions after all statements have been received.
In addition to the meeting, the public is invited to submit written comments. Written comments on the draft I-Plan may be submitted to Jason Leifester, Water Quality Planning Division, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, MC 203, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, TX, 78711-3087 or faxed to fax4808@tceq.texas.gov. Electronic comments can be submitted on the comment page. All written comments must be received by midnight on Dec. 21 at TCEQ and should reference I-Plan for Two TMDLs for Indicator Bacteria in the Caney Creek Watershed.
People with disabilities who have special communication or other accommodation needs who are planning to participate in the meeting should contact Jason Leifester at Jason.Leifester@tceq.texas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.