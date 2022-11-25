The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will hold a public meeting for the draft Implementation Plan (I-Plan) for two Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for indicator bacteria in the Caney Creek watershed of the Brazos-Colorado Coastal Basin, within Brazoria, Matagorda, and Wharton counties.  

The purpose of the meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the draft I-Plan for two assessment units: Caney Creek Tidal and Linnville Bayou.   

