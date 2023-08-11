The Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT) has issued a release warning county residents of a potential scam targeting those looking for assistance from the organization.
On July 19, SPOT President Christine Stransky was contacted by Wharton Animal Control (WAC) officer Scott Wallace, who had been contacted by a resident who was waiting for assistance with a rescued pregnant cat.
The resident had contacted an old SPOT telephone number that was no longer registered to the organization and had been told by the person at the end of the line that the resident had to pay $15 via CashApp in oder to receive assistance.
After sending the money, the resident was instructed to wait at the Wharton HEB and wait for help to arrive. When nobody showed up after an hour, the resident contacted the Wharton Police Department, who forwarded her call to WAC.
Stransky reiterated SPOT does not operate in such a manner and that the organization does not even have a CashApp profile.
Officer Wallace picked up the cat from the resident and the animal, now known as Ellie, was taken in by SPOT.
The following day, Stransky went to WPD to report the fraudulent use of the telephone number and filed a report on Aug. 9. In the time between, the organization says another resident was scammed out of $30 when seeking assistance for a stray dog in the county.
The release from SPOT notes the organization has a new phone number (979-282-5480) and asks residents to delete the old number from contacts. It also notes SPOT will ask for a donation but does not require payment in order to help and does not use CashApp.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of this scam, you are asked to report it to WPD at 979-532-3131 and reference case no. 23000714.
The alleged scammer has been known to use the CashApp profile named Roilan Jackson, with user names $ro59ro or $mercedez421, and anyone who encounters these user names is asked to report them to WPD.
