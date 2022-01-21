The ballot has been set for the March 1 Democratic Primary in Wharton County. Voters will chose between the following candidates:

 

U.S. Representative District 22

Jamie Kaye Jordan

Governor

Rich Wakeland

Beto O'rourke

Joy Diaz

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Michael Cooper

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Lee Merritt Democratic S. “Tbone” Raynor

Mike Fields

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of The General Land Office

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Michael Lange

Jinny Suh

Commissioner of Agriculture

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

Victor Perez

Thomas Garcia

Pete Garcia

Wayne Raasch

Michael Vargas

State Senator, District 17

Titus Benton

Miguel Gonzalez

State Representative District 85

Larry E. Baggett

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Leticia Hinojosa

