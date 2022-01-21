The ballot has been set for the March 1 Democratic Primary in Wharton County. Voters will chose between the following candidates:
U.S. Representative District 22
Jamie Kaye Jordan
Governor
Rich Wakeland
Beto O'rourke
Joy Diaz
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
Michael Cooper
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier
Michelle Beckley
Carla Brailey
Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Lee Merritt Democratic S. “Tbone” Raynor
Mike Fields
Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Tim Mahoney
Angel Luis Vega
Janet T. Dudding
Commissioner of The General Land Office
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
Michael Lange
Jinny Suh
Commissioner of Agriculture
Susan Hays
Ed Ireson
Railroad Commissioner
Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Erin A Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Julia Maldonado
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
Dana Huffman
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
Robert Johnson
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
Victor Perez
Thomas Garcia
Pete Garcia
Wayne Raasch
Michael Vargas
State Senator, District 17
Titus Benton
Miguel Gonzalez
State Representative District 85
Larry E. Baggett
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Leticia Hinojosa
