The Wharton Journal-Spectator invites candidates for election to submit a profile for publication in the newspaper.
The write-up is limited to 400 words and is subject to editing for grammar and style. Information should include name, age, position running for, experience, and a description of why you are seeking election. Contact information should also be included (please indicate if it is for publication).
A photo should also be submitted or you can arrange to have one taken. Please send your information no later than Thursday, April 21, to news@journal-spectator.com.
