Wharton County Junior College students enrolled in one of eight vocational programs may qualify for the 2022-2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Education Programs Division Scholarship.
Qualified recipients will be awarded scholarships ranging from $3,000 to $9,000 for the duration of their program. To qualify, recipients are required to have declared a major in one of the following vocational programs at WCJC: Automotive technology, process technology, welding technology, engineering design, electronics engineering technology, manufacturing technology, nuclear power technology, and air conditioning, heating, refrigeration and electrical technology.
Applicants must also possess as minimum 2.0 Grade Point Average, be a U.S. and Texas resident, complete an application, and be TSI satisfied. Application deadline is midnight on June 1. The online application can be accessed at the WCJC Financial Aid website and print versions are available by contacting Kimberly Mrnustik at mrnustikk@wcjc.edu or by calling 979-532-6570.
WCJC has partnered with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo to provide scholarships since 2015. The purpose of the program is to help students cover some of the costs of their education while enabling them to obtain the skills needed to find employment in the Houston job market.
Nine WCJC students were awarded HLS&R scholarships for 2021-2022. They include:
Automotive: Carlos Medrano of Bay City and Julie Rehage of Missouri City
Air-conditioning, heating, refrigeration and electrical: Nicholas Mrnustik of Wharton and Trayton Vaclavick of El Campo
Electronic engineering: Franciso Gallardo of El Campo
Engineering design: Nicholas Hall of Rosenberg and Saul Medina of Louise
Welding: Sebastian Franco of Richmond and Savannah Logulo of Matagorda.
