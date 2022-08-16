One of Wharton’s eyesores is about to be removed as the old Wharton Seafood and Steak building is slated to be demolished and the entire lot cleared.
The request for $47,000 to help demolish the former restaurant at 1302 N. Richmond St., along with a building at 1019 North Richmond and adjacent house at 321 Ogden St., was made to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation Monday by Ali Quatton, who has purchased the properties.
Quatton said he plans to clear them to bare lots and make them available for development.
“Our plan is to wipe the whole entire building along with a parking lot along with a concrete slab,” he said of the restaurant site.
That could begin in as soon as three weeks. The other site will take longer as the residents of the house have asked to stay for two more years.
Quatton, who owns several businesses in town, including 9’ers Restaurant, said he does not have plans for the sites and wants to work with WEDCO and the city to recruit quality businesses to locate there. He said he isn’t opposed to another restaurant coming to town but would prefer something more original and unique that would help bring people to Wharton.
“I hate to bring somebody that does not serve the community or there’s just going to be … another burger place, another barbecue place. There’s something new, not necessarily food, maybe something else. If anybody has any idea we welcome, also the idea from all of you, what would you like to see like developed in that?
“Yes, everybody gonna be happy by demolishing the product (restaurant) but are you gonna be happy to see that land for we want to develop? So there’s some ideas we can communicate later because we’re wide open for any idea … we will try to get the most best use of it,” he said.
Following an executive session, the board voted to provide $20,000 toward the demolition.
Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Executive Director Ronald Sanders appeared before the WEDCO board to request $25,000 to help fund chamber operations. He outlined a list of services the chamber provides.
“We’re not quite a destination yet,” he said, adding that the chamber is working to make Wharton a destination city.
“I think that the farmers market and the Plaza Theatre are cornerstones for making that happen,” he said.
Sanders said the chamber and WEDCO work complimentary to each other in terms of promoting business growth in the city.
“Our deal is, whenever we hear something, we let WEDCO know. If it’s a new business, we let WEDCO know. If it’s somebody that wants to close, and we want to work with him, we let WEDCO know. Everything that we find out intelligent wise, we share with WEDCO,” he said. “We just had one the other day of somebody wanting to expand their business. And that’s what we want WEDCO to know. So we’re like, we’re on the same team. We’re connecting customers and people in businesses and businesses. And we solve problems.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the funding.
Following an executive session, the board of directors provided business enhancement grants of $1,000 to the Ranch Downtown, ABC Bail Bonds, and Beni’s Italian Restaurant.
