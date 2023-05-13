WCJC commencement ceremonies are Saturday

Wharton County Junior College students await their diplomas at last year’s graduation ceremony. This year’s commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Gene Bahnsen Gymnasium on the Wharton campus.

 Courtesy photo

Wharton County Junior College will recognize its graduates this spring during two commencement ceremonies – 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – on Saturday, May 13, at the Gene Bahnsen Gymnasium on the Wharton campus.

Students graduating with an Associate of Arts degree or an Associate of Science degree will participate in the morning ceremony. Students receiving an Associate of Applied Science degree will participate in the afternoon event.

