Wharton EDC partners with city on downtown plan

Wharton Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Joshua Owens blows out the candles on a birthday cake presented to him by Karen Heintschel, retired WEDC economic development coordinator, prior to Monday’s meeting of the board of directors. Owens celebrated his 43rd birthday later in the week. Pictured in front is WEDC President Freddie Pekar.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton Economic Development Corporation is funding $43,600 toward the City of Wharton’s Downtown Master Plan.

The City of Wharton’s Office of Planning and Development presented its goals for a downtown master plan that will change and improve the city’s primary business district at Monday’s monthly meeting of the Wharton EDC, seeking funding to help cover an unexpected expense.

