Wharton EDC partners with city on downtown plan

The Wharton Economic Development Corporation is funding $43,600 toward the City of Wharton’s Downtown Master Plan.
The City of Wharton’s Office of Planning and Development presented its goals for a downtown master plan that will change and improve the city’s primary business district at Monday’s monthly meeting of the Wharton EDC, seeking funding to help cover an unexpected expense.
Gwyneth Teves, director of planning and development for the city, and City Manager Joseph Pace discussed work in progress with Houston engineering consultants Ardurra Group, Inc.
“We’re coming to WEDC to partner with us on the master plan for Wharton’s downtown area,” Teves said.
Pace said the city underestimated the cost of the plan and wanted the EDC’s help making up the shortfall.
“So initially, we thought the plan will be about $100,000,” Pace said. We initially were talking to Josh saying ‘hey, maybe we can divide the cost and everything.’ Then we had ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) funds covered by $100,000. And then the consultants came back and it said it's gonna be $143,000. So that's what we're asking y'all today is to make up the difference in the 43. So we can get the whole comprehensive plan with what we need move on to the future.”
The city is also engaging business owners for input on a plan that will invigorate the downtown area, creating new initiatives to improve heavy traffic flow as well as living and entertainment opportunities for citizens and businesses.
The city planning department is expanding the central business district and seeks WEDC funds to support the master plan. Approval of the master plan will also make the area eligible for state grants to improve the district.
Teves said there are four phases for developing the master plan which will include market analysis and storefront recommendations for downtown buildings.
WEDC Director Michael Wooton asked Teves about the storefront recommendations and whether they would be rules or guidelines, and whether older businesses would be required to change storefronts in the business district to conform to the recommendations from the city office. Teves and WEDC Executive Director Joshua Owens explained the recommendations from the master plan versus. zoning restrictions.
“The recommendations are not as restrictive as zoning regulations and will not require existing businesses to change storefronts to conform to the master plan,” Teves said.
The city and Ardurra consultants intend to improve the “walkability” of the downtown area with “quality of life improvements,” Teves said.
“We’d like to see the heavy truck traffic re-routed away from downtown and the I-69/FM 1301 Expansion will help with that,” City Manager Joseph Pace said.
“Ardurra, the engineering firm hired to work with the city on the master plan, is also the firm that helped El Campo and Navasota with their plans,” Teves said.
• The WEDC board moved to approve a resolution to help Prime Eco, a chemical company on Highway 60, with funds to expand an 8-inch water line to a 12-inch feed. The increased water supply will help the business continue to provide chemicals and services to the oil, gas, road and highway industries in an ecologically sound way.
“This resolution will provide $400,000 in WEDC funds through a matching grant that’s 20 cents on the dollar,” Owens said. “Where else can you get 80% more funding,” Owens added.
Wooton questioned if the increase to the water line from eight to 12 inches would provide for excess water for other businesses along Highway 60 but the city noted that Prime Eco needed almost all of that increased water for the business to operate.
The board voted to fund the request following an executive session.
• WEDC discussed monthly sales tax revenue, up 20% for the month but not including numbers from the new Alamo Lumber. Alamo revenue will be calculated into the next monthly report. Owens said HEB sales tax revenue was not down for the month of March, despite recent renovations to the Wharton store.
Accounting for OakBend moving funds, WEDC shows a net equity of more than $1.8 million.
“According to our balance sheet we are right where we should be,” Owens said.
• Owens said the next meeting will include updates on the WEDC website and that Kapeesh Marketing will be there to address existing and future plans for the site.
Before moving to executive session, Owens reiterated the five points of WEDC’s strategic plan: 1. Bring developable sites to market; 2. Recruit board members; 3. Strengthen the school-to-jobs pipeline; 4. Invest in infrastructure; and 5. Collaborate with the city on revitalizing the Wharton downtown area.
(Joe Southern contributed to this story.)
