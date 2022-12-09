Teacher’s aide charged with abusing special needs children

Donna Plunkett

A teacher’s aide at Sivells Elementary School was recently arrested and fired by the Wharton Independent School District recently for allegedly abusing special needs children.

According to a report by ABC News 13 in Houston, Child Protective Services spent months investigating Donna Plunkett, 66, for allegedly hitting students, some of whom are non-verbal, in the life skills class.

