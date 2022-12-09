Teacher’s aide charged with abusing special needs children

A teacher’s aide at Sivells Elementary School was recently arrested and fired by the Wharton Independent School District recently for allegedly abusing special needs children.
According to a report by ABC News 13 in Houston, Child Protective Services spent months investigating Donna Plunkett, 66, for allegedly hitting students, some of whom are non-verbal, in the life skills class.
CPS reportedly received two complaints about Plunkett and alerted school district officials. The district did its own investigation, reviewed footage from the classroom, and fired Plunkett.
According to the booking report at the Wharton County Jail, Plunkett is facing four counts of injury to child/elderly/disabled person with the intent of causing bodily injury. Each charge has a $10,000 bond, which she made the same day.
Channel 13 also reported that an aide working with Plunkett, whom investigators believe lied about seeing any abuse and was complicit, is expected to be arrested soon.
Plunkett was arrested Nov. 29 but the district kept it quiet until Channel 13 broke the news on Dec. 7. At that time, Superintendent Michael O’Guin released the following statement:
“The District is aware of allegations leading to the recent arrest of one former Wharton ISD staff member and a pending arrest of a second former staff member based on interactions with students. The District has taken those allegations very seriously. In addition to notifying the proper authorities, the District is conducting its own investigation. Although the Administration has not concluded its investigation, the staff members have been terminated. Providing our students with a safe learning environment is of paramount importance. The District is committed to efficiently and effectively handling this issue with as little disruption to our students as possible. Because this is a pending criminal matter and in the interest of respecting the privacy of those involved, the District will allow the legal process to take its course and will refrain from commenting further.”
O’Guin has refused to answer any questions related to the case and multiple requests to Wharton ISD Police Chief Landy Williams for information have gone unanswered.
The Wharton Journal-Spectator made a Freedom of Information Act request for Plunkett’s arrest record along with any additional arrest records related to the case to O’Guin and Williams Friday morning.
O’Guin responded by saying, “The district will respond with what we are allowed and required to provide within the 10 business day requirement.”
A Freedom of Information Act request was also made to CPS, which they immediately denied. An appeal of that denial may be pending.
