With home appraisals being mailed out, Wharton County residents should brace for another round of increases similar to last year’s hikes.

County-wide, homeowners saw a 19% home appraisal increase after last year, which was 6% lower than the state average and a cold comfort to property owners looking down the barrel of higher tax bills.

