Wharton man arrested after shots fired, car chase

Responding to a report of shots fired last Friday, local law enforcement officers engaged in a car chase that ended with the arrest of a Wharton man on multiple charges.
Ira Gardner Jr., 20, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public servant, two counts of harassment of a public servant, evading in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest, search, or transportation. The call came in on April 8 at about 4:30 p.m., dispatching Wharton police to the 1000 block of West Spanish Camp Road in reference to shots fired.
When they arrived, they were told that a white four-door Chevrolet Malibu may have been involved. Sgt. Justin Moran located a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to yield and a pursuit ensued.
Several Wharton police officers, deputies with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the pursuit.
The vehicle eventually stopped near FM 442 and FM 1096, and the driver, identified as Gardner, was taken into custody. Two passengers in Gardner’s vehicle were identified, interviewed, and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.