WEDCO grants $150,000 to Wharton Feed and Supply

Wharton Feed and Supply owners Richard and Sarah Lockley made an impassioned appeal Monday to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) for a grant to help mitigate potential flooding at their new location in town.
“We have a very big project and the way we’re going to be moving locations, and we want to be the forefront of Wharton,” Richard Lockley said. When people come into town, we want to be able to have a place that they can come to a destination that they can come and get what they need. And if they’re not already here, they’re going to come here to find it.”
They are relocating from 1105 Fulton St. to the former TNT Western Wear on North Richmond Street. There, Lockley said they can expand from 3,000 square feet to nearly 12,000 square feet and will also partner with ACE hardware. He said they’ve invested about $580,000 so far, but ran into an unexpected expense.
“We’re in the floodplain. But that’s a problem that Wharton has. So we can all relate,” Lockley said. “… We all know the common way to get out of the floodplain is to raise the soil and get it up however high stage government says you have to go. We have found that FEMA has a flood wall approved system that can allow us to build at whatever level you’re at and protect your property with a wall that goes around and gates at any entrance that locks in and seals off and keeps your property protected during a flood. That’s our goal.”
He explained that the walls of the building would be watertight with doors that seal shut. To build that, however, is an additional and unplanned expense.
The WEDCO board took the request into an executive session and afterward Executive Director Joshua Owens said they agreed to assist with the project.
“The WEDC board voted unanimously to provide Wharton Feed and Supply up to $150,000 in construction reimbursements for the structural flood mitigation of the former TNT Western property,” he said. “The grant is conditional on completion of construction, terms of a performance agreement, and the determination of an economic impact analysis. In discussion, the WEDC board recognized the Lockleys hard work with Wharton Feed and Supply and their efforts to bring additional retail growth to Wharton.”
In his presentation, Lockley said he envisions the business being part of a gateway to the city and will enhance sales and sales tax with its proximity to the livestock auction barn.
“(When) you come by the auction barn, you’re gonna see a very bright, colorful building that really looks attractive, and makes the people come off the road and stop and see what we have,” he said.
He also said that combining his store with ACE Hardware will significantly expand product lines and offerings and make his business more of a regional destination for shopping.
In other action, the board conducted a performance review of Owens while in executive session and when they returned to the regular meeting, granted him a raise.
“In personnel matters, the board accepted the recommendations of the Personnel Committee and has elected to provide me a contractual annual bonus of $3,333 and satisfactory job rating,” Owens said.
The board also got an update on its new website from Amy Morales of Kapeesh Marketing. She said the site is almost ready to go live and will be mobile-friendly and will be competitive not only regionally, but globally with its offerings.
