Gold Star Award Winners

Wharton County 4-H honored its members at its annual awards ceremony July 25. Above, Gold Star Award winners Riley Wallis (left) and Kasey Burns (middle), both from El Campo, pose with State Representative Stan Kitzman (right). In addition to the certificates and belt buckles the pair received, Wallis and Burns also received from Rep. Kitzman a Texas state flag that was flown over the capital building in Austin.

 Contributed photo

The Wharton County 4-H club held its annual awards ceremony July 25, hosting 225 attendees at the banquet to recognize members and leaders for their achievements over the past year.

Projects receiving recognition included food and nutrition, clothing and textiles, livestock, leadership, shooting sports and other county fair-related projects.

