The Wharton County 4-H club held its annual awards ceremony July 25, hosting 225 attendees at the banquet to recognize members and leaders for their achievements over the past year.
Projects receiving recognition included food and nutrition, clothing and textiles, livestock, leadership, shooting sports and other county fair-related projects.
Recipients of the Bronze Star, the highest level of achievement a junior 4-H member can receive, were Makala Merta of El Campo and Laura Schoeneberg of Louise.
The Silver Star, the highest level of achievement for intermediate 4-H members, was awarded to Lily Schoeneberg of Louise and El Campo’s Zane Wilson.
Riley Wallis and Kasey Burns, both from El Campo, received the Gold Star, the highest award a senior 4-H member can receive. In addition to receiving an award buckle, this year’s Gold Star honorees were awarded a Texas state flag that was flown over the capital building in Austin. The flags were donated by Representative Stan Kitzman (R-Pattison).
In addition to the star awards, Wharton County 4-H recognized El Campo’s Kayla Strack and Elm Grove’s Myla Mahalitc as winners of the I Dare You award, which was started in 1941 by William Danforth, founder of the Ralston Purina company.
Capital Farm Credit awarded $100 scholarships to Emma Cobb and Madelyn Glaze of El Campo for its Capital Farm Credit Award. The scholarships recognize 4-H members who have strong passion for the agricultural community.
Andrea Wallis of El Campo was honored with the 4-H Distinguished Leader Award, which recognizes individuals who are exemplary leaders within the 4-H program and who exhibit the true qualities of leadership, helping to maximize the efforts of others toward the achievement of their goals.
El Campo’s Melanie Porter won the Trailblazer Leadership Award for her leadership, perseverance and unwavering dedication to the food and nutrition project, where she coached six food challenge teams.
Wharton County 4-H senior Treylyn Hancock, from Wharton, earned the McClean Estate Scholarship worth $10,000 as part of Texas State 4-H Celebration Night in June, when more than $2.2 million in scholarships were awarded through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation.
The Wharton County 4-H Parents and Adult Leaders Association also awarded five $500 scholarships to seniors in the organization, including Hancock, East Bernard’s Makay Adam and Keegan Cavness and El Campo’s Eli Lyford and Mason Woodruff.
At the end of the banquet, the organization welcomed its new 4-H Council officers. The new officers are Strack as president, Mahalitc as first vice president, Burns as second vice president, Emily Glaze of El Campo as third vice president, Lyla Seymour of El Campo as secretary, Wallis as reporter, Madelyn Glaze as parliamentarian.
Wallis will also serve as health and safety officer.
Enrollment for the 2023-24 4-H year begins Sept. 1. Anyone interested in joining a 4-H club can contact Laura Reyna at 979-532-3310 or by email at laura.reyna@ag.tamu.edu.
