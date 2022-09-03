As a young boy, Floyd Smith worked for his father.
While that might not be unusual, his father, Amos “Booger Red” Smith, was a Great Depression era entrepreneur who ran a brothel, nightclub, gambling joint, café, and a hotel in Wharton. Not only was Floyd Smith not paid for his work, he resented it and wanted out. When he got his chance to go, he fled to Houston, vowing he would never be like his father.
“I feel that my father’s story will be an encouragement and inspiration to someone who had a difficult life as a child,” said Floyd’s daughter, Stephanie Smith. “And they could glean encouragement and inspiration from my father’s story.”
Floyd Smith eventually returned to Wharton, where he passed away July 29, just days away from his 96th birthday. Stephanie Smith said her father’s story and legacy are a part of Wharton history that needs to be preserved and passed on.
Born Aug. 6, 1926, to Amos and Leona Armstrong Smith, Floyd was the second oldest of five children.
“And my father, when he was a young child, his grandparents came and asked his parents if they could raise him. So he was raised by his grandparents,” Stephanie said.
That lasted until Floyd was about 9 or 10 years old when his father fetched him back to work in the family business.
“His father came in got him from the country, Peach Creek area, where my great-grandmother lived, and placed him as a helper in his business, putting sawdust in the nightclubs on the floor, so the people could dance and slip and slide in the old days when they would be doing the dances,” Stephanie said. “So my father would put the sawdust on the floor with a little oil, and they could slip and slide and dance. And the job that my father did, he received the money from the johns who my grandfather’s prostitutes serviced.”
Although prostitution was illegal, greased palms kept the law looking the other way.
“He worked with (Sheriff T.W.) Buckshot Lane, and he paid Buckshot Lane half of the income that he earned from the brothel,” Stephanie said.
As a youngster, the experience was traumatic for Floyd.
“My father did tell me, he said, ‘Stephanie, I saw things that a child should not have seen.’ And he would tell me about the various experience that he has as a child.”
Floyd preferred the honest work he did for his grandparents.
“He let me know that the years he spent with his grandmother and his grandfather in the country were the most wonderful years of his childhood,” Stephanie said. “He learned how to work cutting wood, he would hunt for rabbits and squirrels. And his Grandma Shug (Mary “Shug” Smith), taught him about cows. She always had a cow for sale. In fact, when he was a grown man, she gave him his first cows. My great-grandmother gave him two cows. So that’s how he obtained a love for cattle and the cattle business.”
Floyd’s father usually put on a big Juneteenth celebration each year. One year some of Floyd’s cousins told him he could go to Houston and earn $10 a week as a busboy in a Chinese restaurant.
“And my father exclaimed, ‘$10 a week!’ He said he had never even held $10 in his hands of his own. So he began to plan into his escape.”
Floyd scrimped and saved enough money to see a local doctor to get his health card and a tetanus shot. Then, as a Juneteenth celebration was ending, Floyd ran for the train to Houston and got away. He stayed with relatives and managed to avoid his father whenever he came looking. It would be five years before he saw his father again.
As a young man, Floyd worked shining shoes at Hobby Airport. When he wasn’t busy he would run over to the tarmac and help passengers who were struggling to get their luggage from the plane to the terminal building.
“He said this plane that was flying in all the time was Howard Hughes’s plane, private plane, with his friends coming into town,” Stephanie said.
His willingness to help got him noticed.
“The man who worked for Howard Hughes noticed him and said, ‘young man, would you like a job working for Howard Hughes?’ Yes! So his first job working for Howard Hughes was to clean up the airplanes, to empty the waste from the bathrooms, clean it out, deodorizing. And he said he was just so happy to get that job.”
His strong work ethic led him to a job at the Hughes Tool Company (now Baker Hughes) as a crane operator, a job he held for 36 years. It was a job he almost lost at one point because as a black man he and a friend had the audacity to eat in the white cafeteria. His boss threatened to fire him for a lack of productivity, but the two men went to the union they belonged to.
“My father and the man went to the union. And the union stood for my father and the man who had eaten in the white cafeteria. And my father and that man sued Hughes Tool,” Stephanie said. “And the federal government came in … and asked my father, ‘are you sure there’s not a black person in management. There is not a black woman working at the whole facility.’ My father said, you go and check the records … Lo and behold, they found out it was true. My father and that man was awarded $5,000 (each). And from that time, management took down colored signs and white signs in that organization from the lawsuit my father brought against Hughes Tool in Houston, Texas. That ended segregation in that company.”
In addition to working for Hughes Tool, Floyd did other jobs on the side. One of his jobs was working as a waiter at the Ritz Hotel.
“He said he had to be nice and neat and dress nice … So he learned how to present himself,” Stephanie said.
Floyd bought a tractor and went into business digging ditches for pipe in the plumbing industry. And there were also the cattle from his grandmother that he raised.
In addition his work ethic, he had a big heart and cared for his family. In his later years, he took care for his mother, bringing her back from California where she lived with her sister after fleeing domestic abuse.
“My father was gracious, retired early … and went and got his mother out of mental illness hospital and brought her to Houston, where him and my mother cared for her for a year. And then afterwards brought her here to Wharton, where she lived until her death at Wharton Manor. He also took care of his grandmother who lived out in the country,” Stephanie said.
She said she loved to hear her father talk about his life experiences.
“I would just sit at his feet and just listen to the stories, listen to the wisdom that came out of his mouth, from his heart,” she said. “The things that he learned, the lessons he learned in life. I one time in particular, he shared this with me, he says ‘Stephanie don’t think that I wasn’t tempted to be like my father.’ He said ‘because I was I was tempted.’ He said, ‘But I fought it. I fought it! I fought it!”
Today Stephanie feels her father’s legacy is one of rising up and overcoming hardships.
“He excelled, and he lived a life of overcoming what he had been brought up in and did better. And I believe my father’s life story and legacy is that don’t let your environment determine your future or your destiny,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.