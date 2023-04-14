Wharton ISD receives new buses

When the Wharton Tigers hit the road, they will now be traveling in style.
Wharton ISD recently received possession of two brightly colored activity buses, named Tiger Express 1 and Tiger Express 2.
The buses are 2022 and 2023 models from the Thomas Bus Company and seat 44 people each. They were part of an order of eight buses from the company.
“The school district last purchased buses in the 2018-19 school year as part of its replacement cycle,” Superintendent Michael O’Guin Sr. said in an email to the Wharton Journal-Spectator. “We wanted to continue to replace some of the buses that were old and out of cycle. We still have buses in our fleet that were built in 2002. Life expectancy for most buses is 10-15 years.”
The pair of activity buses cost $273,000, which O’Guin said was paid for using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, not local tax dollars.
“The buses were purchased with ESSER monies which are federal monies that must be used or they must be returned to the government,” he said. “I want to make it clear that the buses were not paid for with taxpayer money.”
He said all eight buses were funded through ESSER. In addition to the activity buses, the district purchased five route buses for $578,750 and a small bus for $69,000. The route buses seat 60-65 passengers and the small bus 20-22.
“This was an opportunity to replenish some of the buses in our transportation fleet without having to use taxpayer money to do so as we usually would have to, which is a good thing,” O’Guin said.
Community response
Ever since the district posted pictures of the buses on its Facebook page, the community has been abuzz with rumor and misinformation about them, according to O’Guin.
“I want to clear that up because of inaccuracies that are in our community and that are being posted on social media platforms by people who are looking for anything to be negative about our district and the students we serve. They also were not purchased for the football team. They were a part of an order that included the purchase of eight buses,” he said.
Social media complaints
Samplings of comments from people who shared Wharton ISD’s Facebook post about the buses show that several people believe the district purchased an extravagance at the expense of education. Among the comments:
“They want to holler they can’t keep teachers PAY THEM MORE , fix the junior high, upgrade sivells and the high school , y’all put so much effort into these sports and not the kids education.”
“Buying brand new buses, but the kids don’t have good teachers or supplies?”
“Athletics before academics priorities definitely outta whack and our children’s education and future is the only thing suffering.”
“New buses but no teachers , the middle school still isn’t done.”
Purpose of the buses
O’Guin said the buses will be used to transport students for both instructional and extra-curricular events.
“The activity buses were purchased for use for co-curricular (instructional/academic) and extra- curricular student trips,” O’Guin said. “The activity buses will allow us to transport our students to and from field trips and other UIL events without having to take a route bus from the fleet and causing unnecessary delays and disruptions transporting students to and from school.
“In Wharton ISD we’ve made it a priority to take our students on field trips that are tied to the instructional curriculum. The goal is to expose our students to opportunities that some of them may not otherwise get to enhance the classroom experience,” he said.
Enhancing education
O’Guin said buying the buses, “doesn’t take funds away from instruction, it actually enhances and enriches instruction because their use will support instruction that is aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). This is a part of the instructional experience; overall it may not appear to be a direct correlation but it is.”
Field trips
O’Guin included a long list of field trips taken by students this year and added a list of upcoming trips. They include:
• Blinn College for Future Farmers of America;
• Interactive Stimulus Center in Sugar Land, for our Life Skills students to improve their motor and social skills; and
• CTE is going to Minute Maid Park to tour the facilities as it relates to Agriculture Design and Turf Management.
“As you can see we have been very intentional about the experiences we are trying to give our students which is a good thing,” he said. “The AFJROTC (Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps) program will be taking the buses to the National Archery competition in May in Kentucky. The buses were offered to Coach Roben Eller to transport the tennis team to the Regional Tennis tournament in San Antonio this week. Among other things the buses will also be used to transport athletic teams and to transport the band to UIL band competitions. All of our students who participate in co-curricular or extracurricular activities will have the benefit of using the buses.”
For the students
“Something that is also worth noting is that our students deserve to have improved learning spaces and travel accommodations when they go on field trips to represent the district,” O’Guin said. “It should be noted that the buses were approved at the November 2021 board meeting by a unanimous vote of the board of trustees. Due to supply chain issues and semiconductor production issues in the automobile industry it took over a year and a half for the buses to arrive. My hope is our community would spend more time collaborating with the school district, and finding ways to volunteer to support our students instead of being negative and diverting district employees time away from the goal of the district which is to enhance and improve academic outcomes for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.