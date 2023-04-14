Wharton ISD receives new buses

Tiger Express 2 is one of two activity buses, five route buses, and one small bus that the Wharton ISD recently received after making an order for them a year and a half ago.

 Courtesy photo

When the Wharton Tigers hit the road, they will now be traveling in style.

Wharton ISD recently received possession of two brightly colored activity buses, named Tiger Express 1 and Tiger Express 2.

