Suspect arrested on numerous charges

Just a short time after circulating his picture on social media, the Wharton Police Department arrested Michael Bauer Jr. on multiple charges and warrants.
The 37-year-old Wharton man was arrested Friday, July 15, for the alleged felony offenses of theft and fraud.
“We believe the combined warrant count was 11 or so (from different agencies),” the department said on its Facebook page.
He is currently being held in the Wharton County Jail under $49,000 in bonds. Among his charges are: burglary of building, six counts of forgery of a financial instrument, evading arrest/detention, criminal trespass, and two counts of theft of property.
