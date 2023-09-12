Lower taxes are coming to Wharton County residents.
Wharton County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday morning to adopt a balanced 2024 county budget and 2023 tax rate, cutting taxes and offering raises to county employees in the process.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 5:40 pm
The adoption marks the 16th year in a row the county has lowered taxes, despite offering a 6-percent raise for county employees and a 9-percent raise for law enforcement officials. It is also the 13th consecutive year the passed budget has been balanced.
No comments or concerns were raised by the public during the public hearing, which was the second the county held on the issue. The hearing lasted a total of 38 minutes.
The no-new revenue tax rate in 2023 is dropped to $.36418 from $.39056, a decrease of 2.6 cents.
Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath also pointed out the budget allocates $60,000 for county election officials ahead of the upcoming election, including $35 thousand for temporary poll workers, $15,000 for election expenses and $10,000 for election supplies.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Steven Goetsch moved to adopt the budget, with Precinct 4 Commissioner Doug Mathews seconding the motion and it passing by 5-0 vote.
The tax rate was also adopted by 5-0 vote, with Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn moving to adopt and Precinct 2 Commissioner Bud Graves seconding.
Following the vote on the budget and tax rate, the court also voted unanimously to approve a courthouse grounds application for The Crisis Center’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes walk to be held Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in downtown Wharton.
Walk a Mile in Their Shoes is a one-mile walk with the purpose of raising awareness for domestic violence and will include guest speakers and a moment of silence.
The county also voted to enter award a bid from Sitek Omni Services out of Humble for asbestos abatement at a storage facility located at 110 E. Burleson in Wharton for a total of $14,330, which was the lowest out of nine bids received.
Also approved at the meeting was a purchase of a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck for Precinct 1 from Caldwell Country Chevrolet using ARPA funds totaling $54,580. The motion was brought by Zahn and seconded by Graves before passing unanimously.
County Commissioners also voted 5-0 to approve a purchase of an ID maker printer for $2,151.84 from IDville with funds from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office budget for office supplies, in addition to approving a request for $7,000 from existing budget funds by Precinct 2 Constable John Szymanski to purchase new body cams for officers.
Szymanski noted many of the body cams currently in use run out of battery as quickly as a half hour after being removed from a charger, which makes recording longer calls nearly impossible for the officers on scene.
The county also approved action to ratify a request made by Ag Extension County Agent Corrie Bowen to apply for a Feral Hog Grant.
(0) comments
