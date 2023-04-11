Newgulf Elementary will soon register students who live in Boling ISD for pre-k and kindergarten.
Kindergarten registration will be held Tuesday, April 18, from 3:30-5 p.m. Pre-k registration will be held Thursday, April 20, from 3:30-5 p.m. Currently registered students do not need to attend the preregistration dates.
At the time of registration, parents will need to supply the following information: Record of immunizations, birth certificate, Social Security card , and two proofs of residency.
To register for pre-k, the child must be age 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2023. For kindergarten registration, the child must be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2023. All kindergarten students will be given a screener at registration.
For more information, call Newgulf Elementary at 979-657-2837.
