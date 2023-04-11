Newgulf Elementary will soon register students who live in Boling ISD for pre-k and kindergarten. 

Kindergarten registration will be held Tuesday, April 18, from 3:30-5 p.m. Pre-k registration will be held Thursday, April 20, from 3:30-5 p.m. Currently registered students do not need to attend the preregistration dates.

