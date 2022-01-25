(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Benjamin Lamon Baylor, 50, of 904 Carolyn in Wharton for unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to four days in county jail for the Nov. 24, 2019 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Jorayna Pedro Camacho, 35, of 525 Monseratte in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Oct. 9, 2019 offense. The judge also ordered Camacho to complete 100 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and take an anger management class.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Camacho if she is able to complete all terms.
• Asuncion Garcia Cruz, 54, of 2420 San Eduardo in Laredo for money laundering less than $30,000. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the June 26, 2020 crime. The judge also fined Cruz $500 and ordered him to perform 200 hours community service.
• Don Lewis Davis, 58, of 10934 Indian Vista in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Feb. 4, 2021 crime on the condition he serve 46 days in county jail. Davis received credit for the full time already served.
The judge also ordered Davis to perform 50 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and attend a Substance Abuse For Felons Program.
• Stacy Lynn DeLeon, 34, of 1088 Mansfield in El Campo for engaging in organized criminal activity. She was placed on six years deferred probation for the Oct. 18, 2016 offense. DeLeon was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.
• Stralecia Tana Dickerson, 37, of 13807 Willie Morton Blvd. in Kendleton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Dec. 23, 2017 crime. The judge also ordered Dickerson to perform 500 hours community service, take drug or alcohol abuse treatment, take parenting classes and write a letter of apology to her victims and avoid them or any of their family. A total of $11,000 in restitution must be paid.
• Steve Garcia III, 48, of 126 CR 102 in Wharton for failing to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the June 14, 2019 crime with credit for 96 days already served.
• Manuel Garcia Gonzalez, 57, of 1823 Lansdowne in Richmond for theft. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the June 2, 2018 offense. The judge also ordered Gonzalez to perform 500 hours community service and pay $19,200 restitution.
• Donnie Tyrone Hayes also listed as Haynes, 41, of 1311 Kingston, Apt. D, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years probation for the Aug. 29, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Hayes to perform 250 hours community service.
• Angel Hernandez, 21, of 8736 Hwy. 71 South in El Campo for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Oct. 24, 2021 crime on the condition he serve 67 days in county jail. The judge ordered Hernandez to pay a $500 fine and perform 200 hours community service.
Hernandez received credit for the full time already served.
• Ellis Douglas Johnson Jr., 25, address unavailable, for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on one year deferred probation for the Nov. 10, 2020 offense, ordered to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $200 fine.
• Tiffanie Nicole Perteet, 31, of 709 Alice in El Campo for abandoning or endangering a child. She was placed on four years probation for the May 1, 2019 incident on the condition she serve 62 days in county jail.
Perteet received credit for the jail time already served, but was ordered to 100 hours community service, take parenting classes, pay $3,772 in restitution and attend a Substance Abuse for Felons Program.
• Marisa Rene Rodriguez, 34, of 611 E. West in El Campo for identity theft. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Oct. 21, 2020 offense, must pay a $500 fine and $907.53 in restitution and perform 150 hours community service.
