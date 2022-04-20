Wharton County Junior College students taking more than 13 hours of academic transfer courses will qualify for a discount on tuition and fees.
According to the policy, students will not be charged tuition or fees for any courses above 13 credit hours provided they are enrolled in academic program courses and not vocational program courses.
For example, an in-district student taking 19 credit hours will pay around $1,235 – the same amount as a student taking only 13 credit hours. The discount is available to all students, regardless of in-district or out-of-district status, when enrolling in academic program courses. Such a discount enables students to graduate in a more timely fashion and accomplish their educational goals.
Registration is currently open for WCJC’s May mini-term, summer and fall 2022 semesters. Students may register through May 16 for the mini-term, through June 6 for Summer I and through July 18 for Summer II. May mini-term classes begin May 16, Summer I classes begin June 6 and Summer II classes begin July 18. Fall registration continues until Aug. 30, with the first day of classes on Aug. 29. Exact dates classes begin and end, drop days and last days for refunds are listed on the college website at www.wcjc.edu under the Catalogs and Schedules tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.