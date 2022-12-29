With the New Year arriving Sunday, the Wharton Journal-Spectator is looking back at the top stories that shaped 2022. Counting down from 10 to one, we look at the biggest stories of the year. They are:
10. Human smuggling rampant on Highway 59
Anyone who doesn’t believe there is an illegal immigration crisis at the border need only look at the rising number of interdiction stops being made on Highway 59 through Wharton County. “It’s become a serious issue within the last couple years,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “I wouldn’t say every day, but nearly every day, as long as an officer is out there on the highway, these types of cases are coming up.”
Srubar didn’t have numbers of arrests readily available, but said they have risen sharply since he became sheriff in 2017. “What’s interesting, when I first came into office … we had a pursuit bailout maybe once every quarter. I mean, it was it was kind of rare,” he said.
In addition to the rising number of stops and arrests are the complications that go with them. That includes manhunts for fleeing suspects, determining immigration status, making arrests, contacting the U.S. Border Patrol, and transportation of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
Earlier in the year, Srubar warned the Wharton County Commissioners that the pending end of Title 42, which allows for deportation of illegal immigrants, that the human smuggling situation will only get worse.
“Title 42 guaranteed that these individuals would be taken back to their country, to Mexico, or where they need to be, basically ... immediately,” he said. “When Title 42 goes away I’m concerned that the issue is going to get worse. They’re expecting 18,000 or more a day to come in once Title 42 goes away. You can imagine this can be millions upon millions entering in our country illegally and that worries me.”
9. Two stabbed at Wharton High School
Two students were stabbed and three were arrested Oct. 12 as the result of a fight in the cafeteria at Wharton High School. The high school and adjacent Wharton Junior High School were put on lockdown while law enforcement agencies responded to the incident. The fight reportedly started when a student who had been bullied drew a “bladed object” when he was about to be attacked by other students.
The two students who were stabbed were flown by medical helicopters to Houston hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities declined to provide names of the students who were stabbed but did name the three 17-year-olds who were arrested. Leroy Scarlett and Trace Alvarado were charged with Class A assault (assault causing bodily injury) and Jordi Vasquez was charged with tampering with evidence.
Ultimately seven students involved in the fight and stabbing incident were expelled. “We’ve scheduled and had all of the hearings, and all of those students have received their consequence,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin Sr.
8. Levee on hold again
After four major floods in three years – the last being from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 – work was finally about to commence last summer on a protective levee along the Colorado River. It’s a project that has been talked about since at least the 1990s. Problems uncovered by the U.S. Corps of Engineers resulted in the project being delayed until 2023.
In 2017, the estimated cost of the levee had risen to $74 million. Inflation, like the flood waters, took its toll. The Army Corps of Engineers had to re-estimate costs and go back for more funding. “And it was awarded,” said Gwyneth Teves, the city’s planning and development director. “So they were estimating at this point approximately $134 million for the project.”
Phase I of the project should take 18 months to complete. “So Phase I is going to be an earthen levee from Highway 59 to Business 59 along the Colorado River,” she said. “And the easement for that is approximately 100-foot wide. … There will be five sump areas, which are large detention basins for water, for if we were to have a high rain event inside the city while the river was up … so we don’t essentially flood ourselves while we’re trying to keep the water out at the same time.”
Teves noted that the levee is almost entirely funded by the Corps of Engineers. “It is what they’re calling 100% funded but the city has had to participate with some administration costs as well as some acquisition and property cost,” Teves said. “We’ve been very lucky that a lot of the costs have been covered by federal funds but there have been some, mostly administrative and in real estate cost.”
7. WISD fails accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency released its annual school accountability ratings in August and Wharton ISD and all four of its campuses were not rated, meaning the scores were all below 70 on the A-F listing. Under state law, schools falling in the D-F range are listed as “not rated.” The district scored 57 out of 100 and each campus scored 59, all failing.
“Each of our campuses received a ‘not rated’ rating and had they been assigned a grade, each of the campuses would have been rated in an F,” O’Guin reported to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees. “I will point out, however, that Wharton Elementary School, they did make growth from their 2019 accountability rating, and their score increased by seven points.”
6. Five-Star General shot down
Gerry Monroe, a Houston community activist who refers to himself as the “Five-Star General,” appeared a few times before the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees making loud, taunting accusations and threats in his long-winded rants in his attempt to represent three mothers of students who were appealing the punishments their sons received as part of a locker room fight where a coach was hit the previous football season.
In three split votes, the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees voted to reject the disciplinary appeals for the three students accused of assaulting the coach. The votes during a special meeting of the board came after a five-hour session at which the board members were threatened with lawsuits by Monroe. The board voted 6-1 in two cases and 5-1 in the third with Board President Curtis Evans abstaining. Board Vice President Philip Henderson Sr. voted against denying the appeals. The appeals were later upheld by the Texas Education Agency.
5. Satterfield murder trial starts, stops
The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield, accused of murdering an Angleton couple and their 5-year-old child in 2018, went through a lengthy jury selection process in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court, but was postponed before it could start in November so the 13th Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi could hear an appeal by Satterfield’s court-appointed lawyers.
Satterfield is accused of the June 13, 2018, murders of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. No motive for the crime has been released. With the trial on hold, District Attorney Dawn Allison opted to drop the cases involving the parents and proceed with the case involving the child. The defense is seeking permission to conduct DNA and ballistics testing. It is not known when the appeals court will rule and, if it sides with the defense, how long the testing will take. Of concern is the possibility of re-doing jury selection if too much time passes.
4. Commissioners give themselves, employees huge raises
The Wharton County Commissioners Court was in a generous mood during the budget season, granting themselves an $11,000 (14.4%) raise, a $6,000 raise to sheriff’s office employees, and giving $3,500 raises for all county employees. The four commissioners said they want to make sure they receive $5,000 more than the departments heads.
“I asked you, I polled all four of you informally, you all said, ‘let’s do it.’ And I said, ‘How much more do you want?’ And $5,000 is what you came to,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “So whatever the last elected official was, you want $5,000 above that? And so it wasn’t my idea, guys. I want it, but I can justify it, I can certainly justify it. And so what this says now is the 29 department heads are getting $2,500, but the commissioners will get $5,000 above the highest elected official not counting the sheriff.”
The commissioners were originally set to give smaller raises until Spenrath discovered more funds available in the proposed budget. He came back to court with a proposal for larger raises, which passed unanimously.
Receiving no public comment during two public hearings, the commissioners adopted the tax rate and budget for next year. The tax rate of $.39056 per $100 of property valuation is down 3.4 cents from the current rate but is sufficient to fund the $28.1 million budget for 2023.
3. Elections see several incumbents leave office
After nine years on the job, redistricting and a last-minute endorsement of his opponent by the governor, state Rep. Phil Stephenson of Wharton has been voted out of office. Stephenson lost the House District 85 Republican Primary Runoff Election to Stan Kitzman of Waller County 8,134 (58%) to 5,891 (42%). In November, Kitzman defeated Democrat Larry E. Baggett.
Two votes separated the Republican candidates for Wharton County Treasurer following the primary election. East Bernard City Secretary Audrey Scearce beat Christa Lynch Albrecht 1,890 to 1,888 in final election count. Without a Democratic challenger in the November election, Scearce will be sworn in as treasurer on Jan. 1.
Wharton City Councilmember Alice Heard-Roberts lost her re-election bid to Larry Pittman 367-325 in May’s city council election. The election for two open seats on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees were won by Ann Witt in Position 3 and Doris Teague in Position 4. There were two positions up for election on the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees with Priscilla Metcalf beating Judd Perry 2,005-1,101 for the open Position 1 seat, and Bret Macha unseating incumbent Jack Moses in a three-way race for Position 9.
2. Major fires keep fire department busy
Three major fires broke out in Wharton in 2022. The first came in January at the Nan Ya Plastics plant in Wharton at Highway 59 and FM 102. Authorities said there were no injuries and all personnel and employees are safe and accounted for. According to Fire Chief Anthony Abbott of the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started with a heat exchanger on the first floor. “It started burning up from the first floor to the second floor where they store some of their PVC pellets,” Abbott said.
In August, a major fire burned a building and caused other damage at the Prime Eco Group chemical plant on State Highway 60 in Wharton. No one was injured, but authorities issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area. That order was later lifted. It was not known what caused the fire, but the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department was called back the next morning when flames flared up again. Prime Eco issued a statement that said Building 3 caught fire, causing major damage. The company develops chemical additives and specialty chemicals to service the oil and gas industry.
Los Cucos Mexican Café – an iconic, longtime restaurant in Wharton – was lost in a fire early morning on Dec. 4.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Abbott said it appears the blaze started in the kitchen. “The kitchen was already involved and it was coming through the roof when we arrived,” he said.
According to a statement from the Wharton Police Department, the fire does not appear to be intentional. The investigation is still ongoing.
1. Pfuntner Custom Homes closes, leaves families in a lurch
Nearly two dozen families in a six-county area have been left with incomplete homes, unexpected liens, stacks of bills, and shattered dreams after an East Bernard homebuilder abruptly closed his business in July.
David Pfuntner of Pfuntner Custom Homes sent a letter on July 25 to customers, subcontractors, creditors, and others announcing the closure, leaving each of them in a lurch.
“The management of Pfuntner Custom Homes, LLC (“Company”) has determined the Company can no longer financially sustain ongoing business operations. Accordingly, the Company has determined to cease business operations as of this date,” his letter says.
Pfuntner has reportedly put his own homes in East Bernard and Conroe up for sale and left town. People affected by the closure are in Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, and Fayette counties. Unaccounted funds reach well past $1 million.
Wesley and Tina Sumner signed a $300,000 contract and put $41,000 down for a barndominium they wanted built in East Bernard. They said three draws have been made on the escrow account totaling $67,000 and all they have to show for it is a concrete slab. They also paid Pfuntner $7,000 cash for appliance upgrades. “We’re living in a camper on the property, three of us, two dogs and a cat,” Tina Sumner said.
Amy and Chris Kulcak of East Bernard contracted with Pfuntner Custom Homes for some remodeling work that remains unfinished.“Pfuntner Homes left many of us homeowners high and dry. We didn’t see it coming,” Amy Kulcak said.
Pfuntner later field bankruptcy.
